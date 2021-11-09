Shredding after COP26

A shredding contractor is supporting sustainability targets for the 2021 United Nations climate change conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Helping to make the summit a carbon neutral event, the local North Lanarkshire-based company Shredall SDS Group is collecting and recycling thousands of volunteers’ uniforms on behalf of COP26. The material will be shredded at its Glasgow site and then used to produce electricity via a solid recovered fuel (SRF) process. That way, the fabric from the COP26 uniforms is transformed into clean energy.

Some 1,000 volunteers are taking part in the event. All of these volunteers are wearing COP26 branded uniforms supplied by Grangemouth firm, Lion Safety, using only recycled and sustainable fabrics. A tree has also been planted for each of the thousands of uniforms that have been provided.

Rather than letting them go to landfill, Shredall will convert the material from the volunteer uniforms into clean energy. Other COP26 sustainability work include employing local Scottish people and firms, using electric vehicles and solar energy, avoiding any waste to landfill, selecting suppliers based on sustainability requirements, and providing only locally sourced food as part of the catering.

Nik Williams, group managing director at Shredall SDS Group, says: “We couldn’t be more proud of our work in supporting the 2021 UN climate change conference. Protecting the environment is at the heart of everything we do at Shredall SDS Group – and this project is the latest extension of our contribution to the circular economy.

“Our business is fully aligned with the vision of COP26. We understand that the time to take action on climate change is now. With this global event taking place so close to our Glasgow facility, we were always keen to play a part and felt that we had something valuable to offer.

“By recycling over a thousand COP26 volunteer uniforms, Shredall SDS Group is helping to make sure that the material doesn’t go to waste. The recycling process will transform the fabric from the uniforms into clean energy, reducing the carbon footprint of the summit.”

