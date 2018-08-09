Rotherham new deal

The event stewarding and crowd security contractor Showsec reports a new three-year contract with the Championship club Rotherham United. The newly promoted second-tier club plays at the New York Stadium in the South Yorkshire town. Paul Davis, Stadium Manager says: “Showsec have proved to be a reliable, professional security provider over the past three and a half years working closely with our own safety management team to ensure New York Stadium is a safe, welcoming venue to visit. We look forward to developing our relationship further over the next few years.”

Showsec reports that it has forged links with local charities in Rotherham, including donating tables to Rotherham Hospice at Rotherham United events and functions. Showsec says that it will be looking to recruit more casual workers to meet the growing demand in the area.

Kayley Grieves, Area Manager for Sheffield says: “We are very happy to secure another three years at Rotherham United. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the club and supporting the local area. This is good news for the town as it will bring further jobs. The staff have done a fantastic job so far and we are really excited to continue our very solid working relationship with the club.”

And staying in Yorkshire, Showsec provides Street Marshals in Wakefield city centre, patrolling evenings besides police patrols as extra pairs of eyes on the street.