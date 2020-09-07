River cameras

In Kent, Medway Council has installed four new CCTV cameras covering the River Medway. The cameras, costing £40,000, were funded by the Medway Community Safety Partnership (CSP).

The cameras have been installed at Rochester Pier (pictured, the view from the Pier), on the north side of Rochester Bridge, Sun Pier in Chatham, and Gillingham Pier.

Adrian Gulvin, Medway’s Portfolio Holder for Resources and chairman of the Partnership, said: “I am extremely grateful to the Medway Community Safety Partnership for funding these potentially life-saving state-of-the-art cameras. They will be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week and they set off an alarm if motion is detected in the river which could help prevent a tragedy.”

Kent Police Chief Inspector Ian Dyball, District Commander for Medway, said: “The Medway Community Partnership plays an important role in protecting the public and the installation of these cameras will bolster these efforts. The cameras have the potential to help us, and our partners, identify people at risk of harm near the river and, in addition to this, such equipment is a proven deterrent for antisocial behaviour and crime.”

And Colin King, Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s Assistant Director for Customer and Building Safety, said: “These new cameras will raise the alarm swiftly if someone enters the water, which is really important because every second counts. The faster we can reach a casualty, the better chance of survival they have. Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death in the UK and together with our partner agencies, we’re committed to ensuring everyone in Kent is equipped with the information they need to stay safe around water.

“We want everyone to enjoy being around water, but it’s important to be aware of the dangers that come with water environments. You can help to reduce the risk of falling into water by looking out for trips and slip hazards, and by sticking to designated pathways. Riverbanks and cliff edges may be unstable, so keep a safe distance away from the edge, and take any warning or safety signs seriously – they’re there for a reason. And, if you’re going out on your own, let someone know where you are going and when you are coming back.”