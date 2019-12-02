Lorraine Calcott founded the multi-discipline design consultancy it does Lighting, and is a Secured by Design (SBD) Licensed Consultant. As a lighting engineer, she assists in writing SBD Design Guides.

Lorraine founded it does Lighting in 2004, having written on how light can affect health and well-being for her PhD. Lorraine’s idea of delivering design of circadian lighting for health has led to her working with industry for the care of the elderly, people challenged by mental health issues and those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s. She advises on how best to use light to improve life, whether for those living with health challenges from infertility or infants, shift workers, hospitals, or those needing end of life care. Lorraine believes that light is instrumental for our bodies and minds to perform effectively and remain healthy. In her view we need to work with our biological rhythms not against them.

She is an expert for the European Commission on Smart City technology and writes lighting guidance for industry bodies including the Society of Light and Lighting (SLL), part of CIBSE. She has authored papers and guidance documents including Secured by Design lighting and crime guidance.

Lorraine is an Incorporated Engineer (IEng) and has attained level four status under the ILP’s designer competency structure, the highest attainable. Lorraine took four awards for her work on The Stag Sphere, pictured, in the Essex county town of Chelmsford recently, the Lux Awards 2018, commended; the LIT Lighting Design Awards 2017; the IES Illumination Awards 2018 and the LUX Design Awards 2018.

She says: “Working with Secured by Design has allowed us to assist dedicated and knowledgeable officers with an area of their work that is constantly increasing in technicality. Giving them support and ensuring they know what best practice looks like means we strengthen the role of qualified lighting designers within planning applications and make sure those using the space’s they design are safe. SBD is a wonderful organisation and we are privileged to work with people who care so much about the community and its safety.”