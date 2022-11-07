PTSD Resolution is a charity that offers counselling sessions – typically, and originally set up for, veterans. But, Mark Rowe learned from a gathering last week of well-wishers in the City of London, those in need of counselling need not have trauma arising from military service.

Among the clients and therapists and supporters of the charity that spoke at the event at 22 Bishopsgate was a former counter-terror policeman, who learned of the charity through the UK chapter of the security management association ASIS (ASIS UK has for years been a supporter of the charity, and a number of ASIS board members notably chair Letitia Emeana were there). Being first on the scene to a crime had altered his whole outlook on life, ‘and the horrible thing about PTSD, it’s insidious, it creeps up on you’.

The man was taken off front line duty and was given hospital treatment as for returning soldiers. He went through cognitive behavioural therapy, which worked ‘for a while’. He then went on to psychotherapy, and gave up and managed on his own, only for things to go ‘completely awry’. Through PTSD Resolution he was put in touch with a ‘wonderful’ therapist, and went through seven sessions (the typical number is about five). As a result, for the first time in years, he was able to sleep again; ‘I used to fear going to sleep’.

He told the gathering that the sessions were the most effective treatment he’s ever had: “I am not 100 per cent, but I am back to about as good as I can be …. it’s given me back my life” That was echoed by other speakers. Organisers of the charity stressed that the therapy can be arranged promptly; without stigma, and without having to leave a job. The treatment is not the end to the PTSD; and it’s reckoned to be effective in 78 per cent of cases, whereby the veteran and the therapist agree that no further sessions are required.

Opening the evening was the charity’s founder, Colonel Tony Gauvain; and director Patrick Rea. Their viewpoint put to the security guarding element of the audience; given the sector’s difficulty in finding (and retaining) good talent, veterans are an excellent source of talent, but where a veteran needs help, the charity is there to help. Hence the evening, to raise awareness among employers (who might seek to attain status with the Ministry of Defence as supporters of the armed forces) and with HR departments.

The evening was courtesy of the guarding company Allied Universal, notably its UK MD Adrian moore, and account manager Steve Douglas. The charity has treated over 3500. Pictured is one of the fund-raisers for the charity, retired Marine Jonathan Thomson, who endeared himself to the audience by describing his raising of £75,000 by cycling hundreds of miles at a time – in summer 2022 in Wales; next year, he’s due in the Shetlands, and in 2025 to cycle 1000 kilometres in western Australia. He held the attention of the audience by taking off one shirt after another that depicted his previous rides.

Visit www.justigving.com/fundraising/jonathan-thomson6.

The Big Give

Note that as in previous years, donations are doubled when you give between midday November 29 and December 6, thanks to the ‘Big Give’, a national scheme to encourage charitable giving. Visit https://ptsdresolution.org/.