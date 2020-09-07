More front-line police officers should deploy with Taser (85pc), and all front-line police should have the option to deploy with Taser (87pc). Those were among the findings of a review and safety survey as commissioned by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and College of Policing.

The College has released new conflict management guidelines to coincide with the publication. The 28-page guidelines cover ‘how to resolve conflict in everyday encounters between the police and the public without using force, where possible’, such as ‘active listening’ and other skills, and ‘supervisory support’.

A majority was also of the opinion that all front-line police needed a Taser (61pc). As for personal safety training, most police officers, special constables and PCSOs who responded to the survey had received PST in the past 12 months (81pc overall). Far from all were not satisfied with the training; about one third of respondents (34pc) said they were ‘very dissatisfied’, ‘fairly dissatisfied’ or ‘neither satisfied nor dissatisfied’.

Most, 88 per cent of officers who responded to the survey said they had been assaulted, during their careers; and about four in ten, 39 per cent reported that they had been assaulted in the last 12 months. Of those who had been assaulted in the previous 12 months, half, 50 per cent of custody officers and 46 per cent of response officers have been assaulted at least three times over their career.

While between 2008 and October 2019 some 92 police were killed in the line of duty, of those, 15 were due to a criminal act; 56 lost their lives as a result of an accident on duty, including driving on patrol, and commuting to and from work.

National Police Chiefs’ Council Chair Martin Hewitt said: “The review and the breadth of its recommendations show that there is no one piece of equipment that is the answer to all violent and threatening situations. Instead, chief constables have agreed a broad package of measures that will significantly enhance the safety of our brave and hardworking front-line.

“We’re overhauling safety training, trialling new technology and tactics, reviewing the availability of equipment and taking a hard line on the standard of response after an assault. Chiefs have also agreed to take suggestions for legislative change to government to further protect officers and staff.

“The primary purpose of the police service is to keep the public safe. Having well trained and equipped officers and staff allows us to fulfil that purpose as well as our responsibility to do all we can to protect our people.

“Policing is a career with huge rewards but front line police officers and staff join knowing they face some risks and will sometimes have to run towards danger. Those risks can never be eliminated completely but, as these changes are implemented, we do expect to see a reduction in the number of assaults and greater satisfaction in the response after an assault.”

Comment

The Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) noted that a bare half of officers and PCSOs were satisfied with support they received from supervisors after a recent assault, and only 61 per cent said they were treated fairly and with respect across the entire police investigation and criminal justice process.

Federation National Vice-Chair Ché Donald said: “There are many good points raised in this review, with much good work already in play. However, Chief Officers must now take swift action to implement all immediately, so they are meaningful, make a tangible difference and are directly felt by officers on the ground.

“This review must not become just another door stop and be forgotten about a year down the line. That would mean letting down my colleagues even further.

“Along with the majority of the public, the Federation is appalled by the atrocious levels of violence colleagues have faced recently and has been demanding action. That’s why we welcomed this review and want to see its finding make a real difference.

“All too often my colleagues are not treated as victims when they are assaulted, leaving them feeling failed by supervisors and the criminal justice system, as they have made clear in this officer and staff survey. It is only right officers have the very best equipment, training and support for the dangerous job they do; we made this crystal clear in PFEW’s evidence to the review.”

Background

In September 2019, NPCC Chair Martin Hewitt commissioned police officers and staff to work with the College of Policing to review evidence and make recommendations to improve officer and staff safety. All 28 recommendations were unanimously agreed by Chief Constables’ Council in January 2020. Publication of their 166-page report was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has itself shown more assaults on police in particular, and against emergency service workers in general.