Pets Corner covered

The main 43,000 sq ft warehouse for Pets Corner, a nationwide retailer with 150 stores, is purpose built in Crawley, West Sussex. Opened last year, it supplies the UK stores from the south coast to Yorkshire, and the company’s online business. The site features solar panels for lighting, heating and electric charging points and operates a zero-landfill policy. Its 64-camera surveillance system is there to monitor the health and safety of workers, reduce stock damage and shrinkage, and protect lorries parked in the yard overnight.

The cameras – fitted by installer Urban Security Systems & Fire – are a mix of Dahua Starlight domes and AI bullet cameras. All have a minimum of 5MP resolution and feature AI analytics, enabling features such as face recognition, ANPR, content analytics, incident detection, people counting and heat maps. Cameras use the H.265 transmission compression method and come with edge analytics. Cameras were colour-matched to blend in with the inside of the building by the distributor that supplied the equipment, Oprema. The cameras are in place inside and out, at the top and bottom of each aisle and at delivery entry and exit points. The system is monitored out of hours by Southern Monitoring.

Power is delivered over Ethernet cable. Using ePoE cameras enabled Urban to run cable over 95m, and in one case as far as 160m. Other Dahua equipment installed was a 64TB network video recorder (NVR), three managed ePoE Ethernet switches, and a 24-port Gigabit L2+ managed ethernet switch.

Andy Lloyd, Director of Brighton-based Urban said: “Dahua’s level of support to us has been outstanding throughout the project, and we are also impressed with the build quality of the equipment. The PoE type cameras greatly assisted with the design and installation of the cable infrastructure and kept costs down, negating the need for additional PoE switches due to the length of cable runs.”

And Graham Denny, Director of Logistics at Pets Corner, said: “When building our new National Distribution Centre, we wanted a system that would not only give us maximum security but assist in maintaining operational and health and safety standards. The results from Urban Security Systems are excellent, providing us with outstanding video imagery, which is simple to use on my laptop, desktop and phone. Therefore I would highly recommend both the Dahua CCTV system for anyone with a similar requirement and of course Urban for their great installation, large parts of which were carried out safely and professionally while we were operational.”

To include or watch a video of this case study, click here: https://lnkd.in/d6-4AkD4.