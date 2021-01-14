What are the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic on physical security? There has been much discussion of how things have changed over the past ten months as Security like the rest of the world has had to meet new challenges and adapt to new ways of working.

What does this mean for the private security sector? The consultancy Perpetuity Research is undertaking a study to understand what security professionals view the implications of the pandemic to be and what challenges lie in store. As in previous studies, they would welcome your insights.

You can share your views, anonymously, via their survey. The questions ask about the future threats that will be significant, the likely demand for security services and products, whether the way security is perceived will have changed, and what the key challenges are going to be as we emerge (we hope) from the pandemic.

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and the deadline for responses is Friday, February 12. Perpetuity add that it is best suited to those involved in physical security such as security suppliers, managers (including intermediaries) who purchase security, security operatives and other security experts.

To begin the survey click here –

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SRI-Security-Pandemic

All participants are given the opportunity to automatically receive a free copy of the findings once the report is published (usually, in the autumn).

The research is under the umbrella of the Security Research Initiative (SRI); visit https://perpetuityresearch.com/security-research-initiative/ to view reports going back many years.

Meanwhile another arm of Perpetuity, their Tuesday and Thursday afternoon thought leadership webinars that ran from the outset of coronavirus lockdown to December, are starting again. They’re free to sign up to, at theospas.com. For example the Thursday, January 28 webinar is focusing on south east Asia and what the ‘new normal’ looks like in that region.