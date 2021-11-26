Panomera in Prague

In the Czech capital, the Prague city administration with the Criminal Investigation Department is using security products from the German manufacturer Dallmeier in the city’s famous Wenceslas Square, one of the largest city squares in Europe with an area of 45,000 square metres; and the Old Town Square.

Wenceslas Square and Old Town Square remain hubs for tourism and traffic. The city administration sought to ensure that all traffic elements can coexist in harmony, and wanted an overview of what is happening. Hence use of the Panomera multifocal sensor. Panomera also is in use in the 9000 square metre Prague Old Town Square, the historic heart of the city; a magnet for tourists with restaurants, museums, galleries, and shops. The astronomical clock on the tower of the Old Town Hall is one of the most well-known sights in Europe.

The solution for both squares; Panomera models from the Topline series. The Panomera multifocal sensor system can provide coverage for wide areas, the makers say. A general overview with highest possible resolution of details is of use particularly for large squares, and with this technology more remote objects can also be displayed with the same resolution as objects in the image foreground. Several operators can zoom into the same image at the same time. Even then, the overall scene always remains in view and recording continues. Where previously several megapixel cameras would have been needed, the users’ workload has been reduced significantly, because fewer images must be captured. Infrastructure costs are also lower, since a single Panomera captures a much larger area and fewer installation points are needed. For customers, this means savings not only in terms of infrastructure but also regarding operation and management; so total operating costs are reduced.

In the project planning phase, the Dallmeier 3D specialist engineers and graphic designers created a three-dimensional simulation of the area. In the 3D model, real camera models and locations/installation sites, and thus also angles of vision and ranges, were simulated. The completed 3D model was presented to the city administration and police with integration partner KH Servis in Prague and comprised the cameras and other essentials. This project visualisation also allowed a calculation of costs, giving the customer certainty regarding the scope of the project. 3D planning also means no surprises, technical or financial, during or after the installation. Dallmeier calls this approach “What we plan is what you get”. The modelling gave planning certainty; and, at the end of 2017, Dallmeier won the order.

Test run

Before it was installed, the plan underwent a Dallmeier Factory Acceptance Test at the FAT Centre in the company’s head office in Regensburg. All components were assembled there, and the final equipment was tested in live operation. While testing was proceeding, KH Servis was also attending training in Regensburg so they would be ready for the on-site installation and so they could see the system operating for themselves.

Observation

With the installation of the multifocal sensors, the cameras are used to observe situations and when necessary, enable countermeasures or investigation of incidents. In the event of crimes, the video material can be stored separately as evidence.

Protection of monuments

As the squares are bordered by buildings with historic monument status, the Panomeras could not always be mounted where single sensor cameras had hung previously, enabling the “old” installation points to be used. Permission had to be obtained from the building owners before the cameras could be mounted, but this was managed for all the new installation points.

KH Servis, Dallmeier’s integration partner in Prague says: “We worked together with extreme professionalism, the city administration and police authorities were ultimately convinced, not only by the quality of the systems and the image material but also the impressive planning phase and planning certainty it gave them.”