As an exhibition space of 500,000 square metres – about the equivalent of 50 football pitches – Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center is thought to be the world’s largest trade fair. Its 19 exhibition halls presented challenges in terms of security, and related communications: The loudspeakers across the over 20,000 square metre space with ceilings up to 16m high need to reach every visitor, in the event of an evacuation. In normal operation the sound system has to provide speech reproduction and music playback.

Bosch has provided its Hemi-directional Ceiling Loudspeaker, which is able to fill at least 700 square metre rooms with sound due to its coverage angle and high sound pressure level. Kevin Xu, Product Marketing Manager at Bosch Building Technologies, China says: “We managed to reduce the number of loudspeakers needed by using our Hemi-directional Loudspeaker. Energy and operational costs for the operator dropped as a result.” Some 425 units in total were installed in the halls.

The loudspeakers form part of the networked public address and voice evacuation system Paviro, from Bosch. Kevin Xu says: “The system has to facilitate both building-specific audio signals and system-wide announcements so that visitors feel safe and comfortable in the huge building. For example, an announcement in hall 1 shouldn’t interfere with the music in hall 2 – except in the case of an emergency.”

The halls have 27 Paviro systems, 425 Hemi-directional Loudspeakers, and over 9,000 other products, such as ceiling-mounted and column loudspeakers. Bosch also provided an intrusion detection system and 1,000 intruder detectors.

Bosch had to fit this within two months. Kevin says: “Supplying this huge volume of products within such a short timeframe was a major challenge. But despite the tight schedule, the Bosch team came together, from global supply chain to production and other sales regions, as a whole to shorten the original eight-month delivery period to two months.”