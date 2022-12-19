The UK edition of the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) with the National Security Inspectorate (NSI) are delivering the fifth UK OSPAs Thought Leadership Summit on Thursday, February 23, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, the same west London venue as for 2022’s.

The afternoon provides a platform for security providers and industry stakeholders to gather to discuss topical issues affecting the UK security sector, via panel sessions and presentations from industry figures. The full programme will be announced in the new year, but in the meantime, security organisations and stakeholders are encouraged to save the date.

Richard Jenkins, NSI Chief Executive, pictured, said: “We are proud to once again be working with the OSPAs to deliver the 2023 Thought Leadership Summit enabling key players of the industry to come together and contribute to topical discussions about subjects that matter most to the sector.

“No other event provides such a platform and we are looking forward to welcoming those forward thinking leaders for whom this is an established not-to-be-missed date in the calendar and those who will be joining for the first time on February 23.”

And the founder of the OSPAs, Professor Martin Gill of Perpetuity Research said: “We are excited to be tackling some of the pressing issues of our time, including: the challenges to purchasing good security; the barriers to developing security sector capabilities; we have a question-and-answer session with a former offender involved in terrorist activities; as well as our usual ‘what the bosses say’ feature. And these are just some reasons to be there. This is an event not to be missed.”

More details

The finalists of the UK 2023 OSPAs were recently announced. The summit happens in the afternoon, closing to give those who are then attending the awards dinner time to dress for the evening. Visit https://uk.theospas.com/attend/.