Based in Bologna, the multi-national Alfasigma was created in 2017 by a merger between Alfa Wassermann and Sigma-Tau. The billion-euro firm employs about 3,000 people and markets therapeutic drugs in 18 countries including the US, China, Russia and several European countries. Alfasigma decided to update the infrastructure of its corporate offices in Milan and Bologna. This large-scale project also required updating the fire alarm, intrusion detection and video security systems at both sites.

Management saw three key requirements: first, saving cost by refurbishing already installed components such as intrusion and fire alarm detectors. Second, accommodating for building expansion and saving costs by installing a future-proof and scalable system. And third, adding around-the-clock security to the building’s exterior through cameras built for outdoor use.

Alfasigma commissioned Bosch as the one-stop provider to equip the Milan office – home to the International Division – as well as corporate headquarters in Bologna with an IP-based solution. The video set-up includes high-definition DINION IP 5000 HD cameras connected to recording stations and offering 1080p resolution images at 30 frames per second (fps). On the outside of the buildings, FLEXIDOME IP starlight 7000 VR cameras were installed to provide 24/7 security. Recording at 1080p and 60fps, the cameras have starlight technology to deliver images even in challenging light, the product manufacturer says. As weather-resistant, water-tight models able to withstand high impacts, the cameras are it’s claimed suited for outdoor use, confirmed by IP66, NEMA type 4X and IK10 rating.

Stefano Borsarini, Facility, Maintenance and EHS Manager at Alfasigma facilities in Bologna and Milan. said: “The video surveillance products are excellent and have impressed me the most. We are very satisfied, above all, with the high quality of the products.”

Also fitted was the intrusion panel Modular Alarm Platform MAP 5000 in use with LSN detectors – many refurbished from the legacy system – to cover offices at night. As for fire alarms a Modular Fire Panel 5000 Series works with four loops, processing signals from 190 fire alarm detectors and 28 manual call points. The new fire alarm system is interfaced with the voice alarm Plena.

