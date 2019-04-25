Newark award

Marking the 30th anniversary of Secured by Design (SBD), the official police crime prevention initiative, the recent ATLAS 2019 conference featured SBD’s first national awards ceremony for SBD developments.

Developments across Newark in Nottinghamshire were named runner-up in the ‘Best Small Developments under ten properties’ category. The developments were built on the sites of old, disused garages across the town, providing a mix of flats, bungalows and houses as part of Newark and Sherwood District Council’s five year partnership with the Woodhead Group to deliver new social housing. Nottinghamshire Police’s Designing Out Crime Officer Kevin Brown worked with Newark and Sherwood Homes and the Woodhead Group, advising on security for the properties. Each development achieved such a standard that they were awarded a SBD Silver Certificate for the crime prevention features.

Kevin Brown, Designing Out Crime Officer with Nottinghamshire Police, died recently. The award was presented to Secured by Design licensed consultant Kevin Burrows and Nottinghamshire Police Designing Out Crime Officer Boguslawa Motylska, who worked with Kevin. They are pictured with Guy Ferguson, left, chief exec of SbD.

Kevin Burrows said: “Kevin Brown became an invaluable source of information when considering both safety and security elements of the developments. Kevin presented a vision of all positive facets of good design when considering resistance to crime. His advice and guidance subsequently allowed the Woodhead Group to design in all the major preventive features – appropriate access routes, defensible space and ownership, and maximising the opportunity for surveillance were all considered in addition to the physical protection elements across all the sites.”

Tom Woodhead, Director of the Woodhead Group said: “The news of the recognition comes in the centenary of the Housing Act (1919), Secured by Design is a great example of innovation which has shaped modern, safe and secure housing in recent history.”

Rebecca Rance, Chief Executive at Newark and Sherwood Homes said: “Working with the police allows us to ‘design out’ crime and ‘design in’ safety features to our new homes, helping to create safer homes and communities. We are pleased to have this work recognised and hope it acts as an example of good practice to other developers.”

And Boguslawa Motylska said: “It was a great honour to be presented the Secured by Design Award on my colleague’s behalf. Kevin Brown had been involved in crime prevention since 1996 and he never ceased expanding his knowledge. His level of expertise was thoroughly impressive. I was delighted to see that Kev’s dedication to designing out crime and his achievements were recognised at the national level.”