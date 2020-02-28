New ASIS UK chairman

The UK chapter of the US-based security management body ASIS International has a new chairman.

He is Russell Penny, pictured, who was elected as Chapter chair at a board meeting in February. Darren Carter is vice chair; David Marsh is treasurer and James Morris secretary. These positions will run until November, when formal elections will be held in line with ASIS’s normal procedure.

The UK chapter points out that for the first time all four of those officers hold the CPP (certified protection professional) qualification.

Last autumn, ASIS reduced the spell that officers can serve to six years. Two UK vice-chairs, the recruitment consultants Graham Bassett and Mike Hurst were in their tenth year. Hence, they stepped down as officers at the spring quarterly seminar. They remain as directors of ASIS UK Chapter 208 (the limited liability company) until their offices expire at the end of 2020. About the new chair; Russell Penny was a senior Met Police detective. Since leaving the force a dozen years ago he has been chief security officer for auction house Christie’s; has worked on the 2012 Olympics and the 2015 Rugby World Cup; and is a consultant. Darren Carter, head of security for Edwardian Hotels London, is also a stalwart of the hotel sector body the IHSM (Institute of Hotel Security Management).

Visit www.asis.org.uk.

Meanwhile ASIS International has seated its first Global Board of Directors. The body describes it as a major step in the association’s transition to a new global governance structure that will allow ASIS to serve members better at local, regional, and global levels. The 2020 President, Godfried Hendriks, is Dutch; he served as president-elect in 2019. Visit https://www.asisonline.org/.