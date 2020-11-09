National knife op

Operation Sceptre is running this week to Sunday, November 15. Police say that with partner agencies (including Border Force, for attempted imports of knives) they will target habitual knife carriers and engage with children, young people and parents to educate them about the risks of carrying a knife and signpost them to support services. Sceptre will also highlight work with schools, charities, retailers, the health service and communities against knife crime.

Police say that during the coronavirus pandemic reducing knife crime has remained a top priority. Sceptre brings together forces in what police term a coordinated national effort to tackle serious violence and will see forces build upon already existing activity that involves crucial engagement and prevention work.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Knife crime causes misery and fear in our communities, and this government will not tolerate it. I have backed the police with more powers and resources to bear down on serious violence, and we are also taking action to stop young people being drawn into criminal activity.

“Through the work of police, Border Force and other partners, Operation Sceptre is an important part of our collective mission to take dangerous weapons off the streets and keep people safe.”

Kent Police for example plan knife arches in public areas. They point out that although it is not illegal to import so called ‘Rambo’ or ‘Survival’ knives, ordered online from abroad, such knives are often linked to gangs and street violence. Kent Detective Supt Mike Worrall said: ‘Whilst the entire country is facing new restrictions this won’t stop the small minority of people who choose to carry knives and blades on our streets.’This simply will not be tolerated and arresting and prosecuting those who do so remains a force priority.’

‘We will not be complacent when it comes to knife crime and it is important that we continue work with young people from an early age. Carrying a knife, even for protective purposes, puts you at greater risk of becoming a victim yourself.’Ensuring we remove these weapons from our streets also enables us to tackle associated offences such as county lines drugs supply. Enforcement will see both uniformed and plain-clothed officers carry out extra patrols to detect and deter habitual knife carriers.’

Likewise Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are deploying knife arches, at undisclosed places; and making ‘weapon sweeps’ of parks and open spaces. GMP officers will be visiting local retail stores to ‘knowledge check’ staff about the sale of knives to the under-age.

GMP Supt Chris Downey, the force’s lead on knife crime, asked parents, guardians and extended family members, to talk to young family members about knife crime. “We advise you to try to talk to them openly about the dangers, as well as the life-changing consequences that come from carrying a knife.

“We have some simple advice to help you have the conversation. Firstly, establish the most appropriate time and setting to have an open conversation about knife crime; it should be somewhere that you both feel comfortable.

“Be aware that a young person may be reluctant to talk to you about knife crime, so reassure them that they can be honest with you, as well as letting them know that you’ll listen to what they have to say and support them without judgement.

“You should encourage them to share their fears and worries. We know that fear and a feeling of vulnerability is often the reason behind people carrying knives. Many young people do so because they are afraid for their own safety and they believe a knife will protect them. So it’s important that they realise, that their chances of becoming a victim of knife crime increases just by carrying one. Sharing your own fears can also help, as this can help them open up.

“It’s important to highlight that vast majority of young people don’t carry a knife as they do not give you protection, and it’s not acceptable. Let them know that they do have a choice when it comes to carrying a knife, even though it may seem to them like they don’t.