Mobile CCTV cameras in Flintshire

03rd March 2020

Revader Security has supplied its Transit mobile CCTV cameras to Argoed Community Council in Flintshire, north Wales. The cameras are in use on a daily basis by the local police, primarily for tackling antisocial behaviour and street crime.

The Transit range of mobile cameras are described by the manufacturer as ruggedised outdoor surveillance products, to deter crime and secure video evidence necessary for prosecution. Revader says that police are actively using the mobile cameras in the Argoed and surrounding area to combat long-running issues of anti-social behaviour and crime.

Police are able to regularly reposition each camera around a locality to respond to the movement of crime hotspots, and only minimal planning is required prior to deployment, since the units can be installed in virtually any location within minutes.

Rhodri Hampson-Jones, Clerk to the Council, said: “The mobile CCTV cameras supplied by Revader Security have proven to be highly effective. I would have no hesitation in recommending them to CCTV operators seeking to combat anti-social behaviour and criminality in the community.”

After results in the local area, Argoed Council placed repeat orders to add to their stock of mobile cameras. The council is supported by Revader’s technical team through the life cycle of the products.

For more on Revader’s redeployable CCTV, visit https://www.revader.com/product/transit-ptz/.


