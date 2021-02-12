ECHO (Electronic Call Handling Operations Ltd), the not-for-profit body set up by the security industry as an alarms handling operator, has announced the Metropolitan Police has completed its first ‘end-to-end’ test receiving alarm signals via the new ECHO hub. The test signals, originating from London-based alarms installer Banham Security’s Alarm Receiving Centre, were transmitted into the Met’s own control room.

This follows the test by Essex Police who in November 2020 were the first police force in the UK to have received and verified confirmed signals in this way. ECHO is going live early in the year, offering a full service to any UK police force ready and able to be ECHO-connected. It is expected Essex Police and the Met will be fully prepared to handle all their police response alarm signals via ECHO by the spring of 2021. The timetable has been put back due to the covid-19 pandemic.

David Mair, Manager – Security Systems Unit, at the Met said: “We have been developing our capability to receive automated verified alarm signals from ARCs for some time. This proof of concept means all alarms with Met police response could be ECHO-connected and in line for faster police response before the end of 2021.”

Martin Harvey, Director, ECHO, said: ”We are delighted to see yet another successful milestone test for ECHO. Connection to the MPS control room will enable a significant number of professionally installed and monitored alarm systems to be connected through the ECHO hub further demonstrating the capabilities of the ECHO platform handling signals from multiple Alarm Receiving Centres and transmitting them on to any number of ECHO-connected police forces. 2021 is set to be a busy year for ECHO, as more police forces are poised to connect to the service.”

The police chiefs body the NPCC estimates ECHO-connected police forces will save between one to four minutes in responding to intruder and hold up alarm activations. In their experience ‘every second counts’ in protecting people and property, and time saved by the police being ECHO-connected could be crucial in arriving at alarmed premises, providing a faster response to confirmed alarm activations from approved alarm installations, says ECHO.

Visit www.echo.uk.net.