Now on desks is the March 2020 print edition of Professional Security Magazine. We return to the Coventry Building Society. In our January edition, the Coventry’s security manager Lee Sweeney was our guide to their branch in Corporation Street, Birmingham, one of the branches that’s already seen a refurb, as part of the building society’s refurbishment of all of its branches around the Midlands – from Sheffield to Bristol – by next year. We saw how security, electronic and physical, has been neatly and subtly included in the work.

This time we took up an invite to see some of the Coventry’s back office work in suburban Coventry, and again we saw how Lee’s making security that goes with the grain of the business, whether for car park security or for smooth access control to buildings for employees – and an answer to that modern question; how to allow employees to have parcels delivered to their workplace in works time, that’s convenient and not unsightly, while not giving in delivery drivers the freedom of the campus.

We were at the London launch of a report on emergency communications by the Business Continuity Institute, where BCI members went over how they put out messages to staff, customers and others in a crisis, whether man-made such as the November 2019 terror attack on London Bridge, pictured; or due to nature.

We preview the (now fully booked) Security Industry Authority’s skills summit in London on March 12, by hearing from the SIA’s host. Our long-standing interviewer Una Riley rounds off her interview with the SIA’s chief executive, Ian Todd.

As ever we aim to offer news and views for anyone in the private security industry in the British Isles, whether they are installer, manager or consultant; and whatever their sector, physical, electronic or cyber. We digest the Perpetuity Research piece of work sponsored by ICTS UK on the experience of women in private security, and feature the talk given at the International Security Expo at Olympia in December by the woman who’s since been named as one of the new non-exec directors of the SIA.

Plus the regular features such as MD Roy Cooper’s gossip for manufacturers and distributors; and Roy also reports from the latest gathering of a group of London security managers.

