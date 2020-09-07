Manchester Arena Inquiry opens

The Manchester Arena Inquiry, the independent public inquiry to investigate the deaths of the victims of the May 22, 2017 Manchester Arena suicide terror attack, opened today. Counsel to the Inquiry read out the names of each of the 22 killed in the attack; a minute’s silence followed.

September is expected to be given over to introductory remarks; and details of the 22. October will see evidence from Arena owners SMG; the contract stewarding and event security company Showsec; British Transport Police (BTP) and Greater Manchester Police, on counter-terrorism; witness evidence; and expert evidence on site security. In November the Inquiry will turn to the attack’s planning and preparation, and financing, and the criminal investigation afterwards. Before Christmas, evidence will come from the 999 services, about their response to the mass casualty incident.

Due to Covid-19, the Inquiry has already been put back; and it is not possible for members of the public to attend Inquiry hearings in person. Hearings are being live-streamed from the Inquiry’s YouTube channel.

Background

The Inquiry, chaired by Sir John Saunders, was set up on October 22, 2019 by the Home Secretary Priti Patel. Separately, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham commissioned a non-statutory independent review of the events and aftermath of the Arena attack, led by Bob Kerslake. The Kerslake Review led to a report published in March 2018.

The 22-year-old brother of the Manchester Arena attacker was sentenced to life at the Old Bailey on August 20 after he was found guilty in March of the murder of the 22 after an Ariana Grande concert; plus one count of attempted murder in relation to those who survived, and one of conspiracy to cause an explosion. Crown prosecutors described it as the largest murder case in English legal history. The court heard how 264 people were injured and 710 survivors have reported suffering from psychological trauma. Police have identified more than 1000 victims.

Picture by Mark Rowe; winter 2018-19, fencing and visitor covering outside the Arena as part of the entrance security arrangements, pre-covid.