Luton Airport hotel install

The new Courtyard by Marriott hotel at Luton Airport has new video surveillance. The product installed was IDIS’ DirectIP. Although the installers from DGS Systems had never worked with IDIS products before, they found that it lived up to its plug-and-play.

Despite having almost 100 cameras to set up – including some 74 full-HD infra-red domes and 17 vandal resistant full-HD IR domes – one-click network configuration allowed the engineers to connect devices without needing to manually enter passwords for each. This reduced installation time and meant the manufacturer says greater protection against network infiltration by minimising the likelihood of human error, which can occur when passwords need to be entered manually. Encryption technologies and NVR firewalls with proprietary protocols and file structures make IDIS surveillance products less vulnerable to attacks than many common open architecture components, it is claimed.

Also from IDIS were three DirectIP network recorders (32-channel DR-6332PS-S NVRs) to meet the hotel’s requirement for three months’ storage of all footage. The makers add that the NVRs’ 370Mbps throughput ensures no latency on live footage and high-quality image capture in full HD.

Most of the cameras are used for incident investigation, although with the hotel’s service areas now covered, operational efficiency has been improved too, according to the firm. For example, routine checks on the rooftop plant room can now be handled remotely, rather than in person, a particular help during bad weather. The hotel’s owner also wanted to protect the car parks and building exteriors to reduce the risk of crime. Shortly after the system was fitted, opportunist scrap-metal thieves were recorded stealing cables from the site. The IDIS full-HD IR domes provided video evidence that was key to a police investigation.

Dariusz Surowy of DGS Systems UK, says that the same products are now being used on more sites. He says: “The IDIS solution was very installer-friendly and easy to configure.” And

Grzegorz Surowy, MD of DGS Poland, adds: “It has rapidly proved how well it works with successful incident investigations.”

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe adds that IDIS products are designed to give the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO). He says: “For busy hotels such as the Courtyard by Marriott at Luton, they provide the perfect tool for safety, security and more efficient management.”