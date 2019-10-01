The design consultancy and Secured by Design member company it does Lighting provide lighting services. As the only UK accredited and approved designers for Secured by Design (SBD), and having contributed to the SBD Design Guides, the company works to design schemes which don’t just meet council adoptable specifications but enhance a development’s appearance.

Each site has its own requirements and it does Lighting produces all types of lighting design that may be necessary for a site. This includes when ecology mitigation occurs, and the company has a 100pc success rate in gaining lighting approval for Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs), Sites of Scientific Cultural National Importance (SCNIs) and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (ANOBs).

Working with planners, ecologists and Natural England to ensure lighting designs have minimum impact on any sites with endangered species, it does Lighting are currently working with ecology companies to ensure needs are met.

it does Lighting have over 25 years’ experience. They complete over 80 hours of CPD each year and undertake research for the industry, including developing PhD level research into sleep and how light can benefit the ever changing needs of our bodies.

Director & Principal Designer of it does Lighting Lorraine Calcott said: “Working with SBD has allowed us to assist dedicated and knowledgeable officers with an area of their work that is constantly increasing in technicality. Giving them support and ensuring they know what best practice looks like means we strengthen the role of qualified lighting designers within planning applications and make sure those using the spaces they design are safe.”

Pictured, Crayford Park Bridge.