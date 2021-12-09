Leeds street bollards

Leeds City Council approached civil engineering company Colas for the sourcing of HVM (hostile vehicle mitigation). It would help to section off newly pedestrianised areas of the city centre, ensuring they remained free of vehicular traffic between the hours of 11:30am to 5am, and allowing outdoor drinking and dining.

Adam McCormick, Contracts Manager at Colas said: “We undertook a vehicle dynamics assessment at both sites, which highlighted the need to install high-performing hostile vehicle mitigation solutions. We were already familiar with Marshalls Landscape Protection’s solutions and felt they could be used to meet all relevant requirements on the two streets. That’s why we reached out to the leading landscape protection specialist to find suitable systems to secure the site.”

The street furniture company Marshalls Landscape Protection recommended security options. Some RhinoGuard bollards were chosen for installation. Made in Britain, the stainless steel bollards are crash tested to the PAS 68 standard. Aside from preventing the risk of intentional vehicular attacks, the bollards have added to safety of pedestrians by creating pedestrianised zones within two busy night-life areas; Greek Street and Queen Street.

Mark Durham, Project Manager at Leeds City Council said: “We felt confident using Marshalls Landscape Protection’s products as the company was also providing a new surface level of granite paving at the Greek Street site, which paired well with the selected bollard solutions.”

The pedestrianisation project at the two streets involved the installation of a new surface level of Marshall’s Granite paving. The granite product, the makers say, is suitable for pedestrian and vehicular trafficked areas. Work at Greek Street was partially funded by a £300,000 donation from local businesses. Now completed, the two streets are enjoying post-covid footfall. The two projects also form part of Marshalls Landscape Protection’s broader work within the city of Leeds, which also include recent projects on Merrion Street, Cookridge Street and a temporary pop-up park on Briggate Street.

