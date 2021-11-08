Journalist safety call

More than one in three female respondents to a UK Government ‘Call for Evidence’ about the safety of journalists – physically and online – indicated that they do not feel safe operating as a journalist in the UK.

That call for evidence in June and 4 July, by the Home Office and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), drew some 360 responses. Journalists answered a survey questionnaire. Incidents, particularly ‘abuse’, ‘intimidation’ and ‘threats of violence’, take place online and offline, according to the replies.

About half of respondents who had experienced threats, abuse or violence stated that this had slightly or moderately affected them as a journalist. They might avoid certain places or crowds, be wary in public, and avoid engaging with the public or readers in physical spaces and on social media. Social media was identified as making journalists more accessible and at risk, leading to precautions such as changing privacy settings to avoid anonymous online abuse.

There was some reporting to online platforms and employers, with over two-thirds reporting all or some incidents to them. There was, however, very low reporting to the police, with almost two-thirds not reporting any incidents. Only a small minority reported all threats to employers, platforms and the police. Those who did not report cases to their employer or the police said that they didn’t because they felt nothing could be done, or they had no confidence that anything would be done about it. Of those that had reported an incident to the police, only 15 per cent said they were satisfied with how the case was handled.

Filming during crowds and demonstrations was described as getting less safe. NUJ advice ahead of a ‘Million Mask’ day of marches on November 5 included keeping an eye on fellow journalists in case they needed help. For the call for evidence in full visit gov.uk.

Comment

For the National Union of Journalists, Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary said: “This evidence demonstrates that much more needs to be done to tackle the growing scourge of harassment and attacks against journalists. The Action plan endorsed this year by the government’s National Committee for the Safety of Journalists is a vital part of that work. We need a cultural change to stop this abuse and unacceptable behaviour from being normalised – this is not, and must not be allowed to become, part of a journalist’s job. No worker should have to contend with threats of violence and intimidation. We want to see a zero-tolerant approach, with greater reporting, better policing and robust sentencing, to protect journalists and journalism.”