Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies have jointly bought nearly 4,000 Sepura SC21 TETRA radios. The spend on communication devices followed a trial by both forces, and a business case analysis, covering support, pricing and evolution of the product.

The SC21 is a compact version of Sepura’s SC20 radio, that the product supplier says combines robustness and functionality. This was backed up by users on the trial, who praised in the SC21 in particular for its clear audio, allowing communication even in noisy places, as well as the compact design which takes up a minimum of space on an officer’s uniform. Officers also praised the battery life and robust product design, while commentating that the intelligent user interface let them perform primary functions.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Steve Mattin, Joint Protective Services Lead, said: “Good communications is fundamental to our policing service and the SC21 will provide us with the support we need to give the best policing service we can to our communities.”

David Woods, Joint ICT Airwave Specialist for Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies, led the trial and evaluation. He said: “After considering the options available to us it was clear that Sepura’s SC21 was the unanimous choice of both our front line officers and our operations teams. Sepura’s support is outstanding and they are working closely with us to help manage our transition to the new devices, including assisting with training and the installation of charging equipment, ensuring that our staff will be fully prepared for the transition.”

Dawn Griffiths, Business Development Manager at Cambridge-based Sepura, led the trial from the supplier’s side. She said: “We have seen many UK organisations adopt SC Series radios from Sepura as they look to equip their users with modern, powerful devices to support their operations. The SC21 is unique in the market in having such advanced features in a compact device and as such offers both Suffolk and Norfolk Constabulary users the best of both worlds.”

The SC21 is part of Sepura’s SC Series of radios, featuring hand portable and mobile radios, plus applications and accessories. Visit www.sepura.com.