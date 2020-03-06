Is a career in security attractive? That’s the question for the latest study by Perpetuity Research. They are aiming to understand how security careers are perceived and how they can best be presented to attract and develop the next generation of talent. They would welcome your views on this, and the state of the security sector.

Private security as a career choice cropped up in their previous work, featured in the March 2020 print issue of Professional Security Magazine, on the experience of women in the security sector. Whether people stumble into the sector or have a friend or relation already doing the job, or they enter private security as a second career after their first in the military, Prison Service or police – all are valid. Does private security lack something in terms of career attractiveness that other, related occupations such as the police have, to draw in new blood; and if so, what can the industry do about it or does it even matter? Could or should the industry do things to make it an option for those – such as women – under-represented in the workforce?

Whatever your experience and your opinions, you can share them, anonymously, via their online survey. The questions ask about your own entry into the security industry, aspects that make security attractive and unattractive, and how security could be better presented as a career. The survey takes about ten to 15 minutes to complete and the deadline for responses is Monday, April 6.

Charlotte Howell of Perpetuity – pictured speaking at the OSPAs thought leadership summit last month on the experience of women research – says that the survey is best suited to those involved in physical-world (rather than cyber) security such as security suppliers, managers (including intermediaries) who purchase security, security operatives and other security experts.

To begin the survey click here – https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SRIsecuritycareers.

All who take part can automatically receive a free copy of the findings once the report is published (anticipated in the autumn).

The research is Perpetuity’s latest under the umbrella of the Security Research Initiative. For more of their previous, downloadable work visit https://perpetuityresearch.com/security-research-initiative/.