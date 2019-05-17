Some eight awards are due to be made at the annual Security Institute dinner, at ZSL London Zoo on Wednesday, July 3. They are:

Outstanding Contribution to Security Award’ in memory of George van Schalkwyk – To recognise a Security Institute member who has demonstrated an outstanding contribution to the security profession.

‘Institute Learner of the Year Award’ in memory of John Aplin – To recognise an Institute member who has recently (from January 2018 to date) finished their Security Institute Certificate, Diploma or Advanced Diploma qualification in Security Management, and demonstrated that they have put their learnings into effective practice. Two awards will be made this year, one for a Certificate student and one for a Diploma or Advanced Diploma student.

‘Academic Achiever of the Year Award’ in memory of Wilf Knight – To recognise outstanding research on a security topic, and will be awarded to a university student producing the most innovative and significant dissertation.

‘President’s Award for an Outstanding Young Professional’ – To celebrates the next generation of security leaders, and recognise a Security Institute member under the age of 35 who has had a positive impact on their organisation or the wider security sector.

‘International Achiever of the Year Award’ – To recognise an Institute member who has made a significant contribution to security outside the UK.

‘Volunteer of the Year Award’ – To recognise an Institute member who has made a significant voluntary contribution to the Institute, for example through the Membership Management Advisory Group, Validation Board, special interest groups, Young Members Group, helping out at exhibitions, and other volunteer roles within the Institute.

‘#NextGen Star Award’ – To recognise a young person who has participated in the #NextGen initiative and demonstrated commitment to learning about security and developing skills for a potential security career.

Deadline for entries is May 31 to give time for a panel of judges to make decisions. For details email becky@security-institute.org.