The Security Institute and the Indian industry body, the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI), have signed a memorandum of understanding. Their aim; to promote and strengthen each other’s efforts to support security professionals and raise standards across the security sector internationally.

CAPSI, similarly to the Security Institute, is playing a leadership role in the formulation of “Global Standards and Best Practices” for private security, representing the interests of some 22,000 Private Security Agencies (PSAs) which are managing nine million guards, men and women, providing private security cover in India.

Both organisations will support the exchange of information between their members. Both want to develop platforms for the international exchange of security, risk and crisis management matters. The Institute and the CAPSI will collaborate to develop activities and events.

Both will co-host webinars and support each other’s conferences; the Institute’s annually in October in London pre-covid; and CAPSI’s, which last ran in New Delhi in December.

The Institute’s Chief Executive, Rick Mounfield CSyP FSyI said: ‘I had the pleasure of speaking at the CAPSI Conference in December, and I am very excited for the knowledge sharing and opportunities for collaboration that this new agreement will enable. As two membership organisations seeking to support security professionals and raise standards in the security sector, there is so much to be gained from working more closely.’

And the CAPSI Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh said: ‘The collaboration between CAPSI and the Security Institute is going to be a game changer for the security environment in India. It will facilitate us to set much needed benchmarks and also to develop a special cadre of highly efficient security professionals. This partnership is being appreciated by the government as well the corporate sector.’

Visit https://security-institute.org/.