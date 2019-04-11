Delta Security has won a new contract with Gateway Housing to provide full maintenance and repairs to the CCTV, access control and gate systems installed at Gateway’s 3,000 residential properties.

A three-year contract, which covers the east London boroughs of Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Newham, was won in a competitive tender including six other security suppliers. The tender was a part of a wider drive by the housing provider to rationalise all procurement. Criteria included value for money, customer-focused delivery and the ability to provide compliant and comprehensive support to all tenants within a set time period.

Delta based in east London has also delivered a programme for planned upgrades and regular maintenance to support the housing association’s ‘pre-prevention maintenance’ (PPM).

John Gilbert, M&E Contracts Manager at Gateway, says: “Dave Mundy, the MD of Delta Security, and I hold a combined vision for how we can further streamline processes to ensure our residents have the most efficient and effective maintenance and repairs service. Delta has provided out-of-hours support to ensure this partnership starts in the best position, and so far, we could not ask for any more.”

Dave Mundy, Managing Director at Delta Security, calls this a significant new contract for the company. He says: “We have extensive experience in delivering maintenance repairs and system upgrades with the minimum of disruption to residents, combined with the utmost convenience for the Housing Association. We are extremely pleased to add Gateway to our portfolio of Housing Association clients and look forward to delivering on this new partnership.”

John adds: “Supporting local SMEs is also extremely important to our organisation. We are therefore very pleased to be working with an east London business, and one that is large enough to manage demand, yet small enough to care!”