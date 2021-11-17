HD IP for hub

A high definition IP surveillance system is providing 24-7 security and operations management at a large freight and logistics hub in the West Midlands.

The 54-camera system has been installed around Pentalver’s 37-acre site. The Dahua kit includes 5MP dome cameras with infra-red (IR) illumination up to 50m, 180-degree panoramic domes comprising an array of four 2MP cameras each with IR up to 60m, 5MP bullet cameras, 4MP ptz network cameras, and 5MP 360-degree internal dome cameras. All cameras feature Dahua’s Starlight lowlight, and AI (artificial intelligence) with deep learning algorithms to detect events such as perimeter breaches, movement detection and scene change.

The installation also includes the security manufacturer’s DSS Express video management system, enabling users to view images only relevant to them, two 32-channel 36TB network recorders (NVRs) and 12 ruggedised network PoE switches.

The site consists of freight container storage in one section and road haulage transport in the other. Previously it had an ageing analogue CCTV system, elements of which were in various states of disrepair and which had become unfit for purpose. The aim for the new system was to provide high-definition monitoring of the whole site, at all times; for security, and for logistics managers to be able to have access to images relevant to them, partitioned by the Dahua DSS Express management system.

A local installer – Richards CCTV – was tasked with providing perimeter protection as well as a range of PTZ cameras around the site. The biggest challenge was the install of the network infrastructure, with multiple fibre links between remote buildings and the central office. This was achieved using ruggedised network PoE switches with 2Gb ports for high speed connection.

Richard Harte, General Manager at the Cannock terminal, said that good security and visibility of operations is essential for such a large and busy site with a bonded storage area. He said: “With the previous system, we came to recognise how poor our sight over the depot was. Security is key for us, but we also use the system to have good visibility of our operations, as well as for health and safety and training purposes. We found Richards CCTV to be a professional, cost-effective and efficient installer with a fast response for their maintenance operation. I am also particularly impressed with the quality of the system components, and the way we can view and control cameras remotely with no latency.”

Richard Harte and his team are now advocating its rollout across other Pentalver sites, and have shared their recommendations with the company’s safety team.