Great Yarmouth cameras

Public space surveillance at the seaside, as by Great Yarmouth Borough Council poses challenges; the location which attracts tourism brings with it harsh salt water.

Synectics Security is a specialist provider of integrated security for complex, critical and highly regulated markets. The proposal for the Norfolk town included Synectics’ Synergy platform, and the Redvision X2 COMBAT rugged ball PTZ cameras. In March 2021, some 56 X2 COMBATs were installed across the town. The full integration with Synergy, and scalability of the system, will allow further installations to integrate, the security firms add.

Redvision’s X2 COMBAT IP PTZ camera is manufactured marine as standard; with a die-cast aluminium body which is anodised before being powder coated. The custom designed silicon wiper acts to remove water and debris from the window; ensuring images whatever the weather. The camera comes with optional infra-red (IR) illumination or dual IR and white light. For this installation non-LED models were used due to the ambient lighting and the 1/2.8-inch low-light CMOS sensor; quality images can be obtained day or night without illumination.

Paul Morell, Project Engineer at Synectics Security, says that “as an independent systems integrator, we develop long-term partnerships with technology providers with a proven track-record. Redvision is one of our recognised partners and they continue to provide high-quality, rugged CCTV equipment; ideal for the environmental hazards of the Great Yarmouth coast. We have an extensive history in providing fully integrated video management solutions that offer localised, remote or estate-wide CCTV command and control. The easy-to-use interface for our Synergy platform allows operators at Great Yarmouth to maintain unified control for 360-degree situational awareness.”

Will Hucker, General Manager at Redvision CCTV, adds: “we are very pleased to have worked alongside Synectics Security in providing a state-of-the-art security system. The rugged nature of the X2 COMBAT, with its’ superb low-light capability, creates the ideal PTZ camera for Great Yarmouth Council and other outdoor surveillance applications.”