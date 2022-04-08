Fraud prevention latest

The UK trade body providing fraud prevention services, typically to banks and insurers, Cifas, has received reports that criminals are contacting individuals and falsely claiming Cifas will assist them recover money lost to a scam. Criminals are presenting documentation and falsely claiming they will be able to assist the individual as part of this scheme, which is believed to be stealing personal details and money from potential victims. This service is not provided by Cifas, and victims of fraud are encouraged to report this to Action Fraud (the reporting line covering England and Wales) or Police Scotland, besides their bank.

The public is being reminded to remain to alert to a variety of frauds that may be circulating around the weekend’s Grand National race at Aintree. Fake betting websites, bogus social media competitions, ticket scams, fraudulent tipping sites and unlawful loans are all examples of possible fraudulent behaviour that could be associated with the event.

Anyone engaging in activities such as purchasing tickets or placing bets does so only using official sources and websites. Anyone who believes they have been scammed should report, again, to Action Fraud or Police Scotland, as well as their bank.

Those placing bets during the festival are also reminded of the dangers of charge-back fraud. In these instances, someone falsely claims their account was used without their permission and requests a refund from their card issuer. Betting companies have several controls in place to detect instances of chargeback fraud and will act against those caught doing so.

Electricity meter scams

Numerous energy suppliers have issued alerts to customers as many pre-payment customers have been offered discounted energy prices by criminals. By using illegal techniques, criminals claim to be able to top-up meters for a cut-price fee. However, energy companies can detect when they have not received correct payment for the energy used and will charge the individual for this, resulting in victims paying more for their energy.

Those who are approached for such scams are advised to decline these and report this to Action Fraud or Police Scotland for them to investigate.

WhatsApp campaign

A new email phishing campaign has targeted at least 27,000 email addresses claiming to show a notification from WhatsApp stating the recipient has received a private voice message. The email displays a picture of a ‘play’ button, which when clicked takes users through to a website that asks users to install software. This software is in fact malware deigned to steal information from users. WhatsApp users are encouraged to not click on links in emails and instead use the official WhatsApp application on their device to read and listen to messages.

Easter Egg Hunt Scam

Chocolate firm Cadburys have confirmed that a competition circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp offering the chance to win a free Easter basket is not legitimate. In messages containing a picture of white rabbit in front of a large historic home, recipients are encouraged to “Join the Cadbury Easter egg hunt” by following a link to a website. This website then asks recipients for their personal information to participate.

Recipients are encouraged to not click on links in emails and texts and to always do their research before handing over their personal details.

Comments

Cifas’ Head of Fraud Intelligence, Amber Burridge, said: ‘Criminals are always trying new ways to trick people out of their personal details and money. Always do your research before parting ways with your details or money, such as by looking at trusted review sites, contacting organisations through details listed on their official website or checking against registers held by organisations such as the FCA.

‘Criminals have zero regard for who they trick out of money, meaning it’s important individuals remain alert to potential scams during the current cost of living crisis.’

The cost of living crisis was a point also made last month, by Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) Chief Executive Officer, John Herriman. He said: “This is a crucial time for regulators to work together to plug the emerging gaps in a rapidly evolving online marketplace. Despite significant reductions to budgets in the last decade, Trading standards services continually work in partnership with other agencies, going above and beyond to protect consumers.

“CTSI is in an ongoing dialogue with the UK Government and key stakeholders to ensure UK consumers are safe when shopping both on the high street and online. The risks highlighted by Consumers International point to the urgent need for a consumer protection strategy which considers the resources available for effective regulation.”

What to do

For consumer advice, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133. To report scams in England and Wales, contact Action Fraud. In Scotland, contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 800 9060; in Northern Ireland, call Consumerline on 0300 123 6262.