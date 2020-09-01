Before the Bank Holiday weekend, the Home Office announced that those facilitating or organising illegal raves, unlicensed music events, or any other unlawful gathering of more than 30 people may face a £10,000 fine. Fines of £100 can continue to be issued to those who participate in illegal gatherings and those who have already received a fine will see the amount of doubled on each offence, up to a maximum of £3,200.

In London, the Metropolitan Police have responded to more than 1,000 unlicensed events since the end of June. On Saturday, the Met had 58 UMEs (unlicensed music events) reported to them, and officers attended and closed down 21. The usual Notting Hill Carnival did not go ahead on streets due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Leeds, West Yorkshire officers seized around £20,000 of music equipment from an address in Chapeltown; and a licensed event on Kitson Road was closed. On Saturday night into Sunday morning officers attended reports of parties in Headingley and Burley with people fined £10,000 for their roles in organising events. DJ’ing equipment was also seized. However the force said that ‘the extended weekend passed off without any major incidents’.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “These gatherings are dangerous and those who organise them show a blatant disregard for the safety of others. I am pleased the police have already stepped up their response and I am giving them the tools they need to continue to keep us safe. We will continue to crack down on the small minority who think they are above the law.”

National Vice-Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, Ché Donald, said before the weekend: “Our police officers are doing an incredibly difficult job in testing circumstances but as always, they will be ready to deal with anything that may come their way over the long bank holiday weekend.

“I have seen in the media reports of ‘extra police officers’ deployed in preparation for any illegal gatherings or ‘raves’ that may take place over the weekend. This simply is not the case; we do not have a pool of extra officers ready and waiting to be deployed. These are already existing officers, which are being pulled away from other duties to manage those ignorant enough to ignore the guidance designed to keep them and others safe.”

Mr Donald added that it would be helpful if the government were clearer with their legislation in relation to large gatherings, ‘so that we can be more effective with policing such events’. “Many officers dispersing large gatherings are often subject to abuse and violence from the selfish individuals who choose to attend these, and this is completely unacceptable. We are not society’s punching bags.

“Over the last few months, we have seen a staggering 31 per cent increase in assaults on officers, who are just simply doing their jobs and doing their best to enforce the government guidance to keep everyone safe.”

Meanwhile fines for not wearing face coverings where it is mandated, such as on trains and buses and in shops, also have doubled for repeat offences, starting at £100 and doubling to a maximum of £3,200 for each repeat offence, mirroring fixed penalty notices for breaches for other restrictions.

Police make the point that UMEs are illegal, have no security, are not insured, and frequently see anti-social behaviour and violence.