Avoid counterfeit products and don’t shop on fake online sites, police advise Valentines shoppers. The City of London Police’s Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) has taken down 500 fake websites already this year.

Laboratory tests have shown common Valentines gifts such as counterfeit perfume, often contain poisonous chemicals, including cyanide and even human urine. Fake cosmetics such as eyeliner, mascara, lip gloss and foundation have been found to contain toxic levels of chemicals and harmful substances such as arsenic, mercury and lead.

Counterfeit make-up is often produced in insanitary and unhygienic factories and there have been cases where rats’ droppings and poison have also been found in the phoney cosmetics, police add.

With many more Valentine’s gifts being purchased online this year due to the coronavirus lockdown, officers are warning the public about the consequences of providing personal details to non-reputable sellers. Criminals often use people’s personal details to commit fraud, such as registering other counterfeit websites in their name and stealing personal and financial details.

Temporary Detective Inspector, Kevin Ives of the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit said: “Valentine’s Day is a counterfeiter’s dream. With jewellery and perfume being popular gift choices, it’s easy to fall into the trap of a cheap offer. Fake makeup and perfume can contain harmful chemicals and even rat droppings that cause swelling, rashes and burns. Purchasing counterfeit goods online often results in your personal details being used to set up new fraudulent websites.

“Treat your Valentine to something legitimate from a reputable seller. Avoid heart break, don’t buy fake.”

Meanwhile CoLP says it’s particularly concerned about the amount of scam calls targeting the elderly and vulnerable, who, due to the pandemic, will be staying home and often, managing without the support network of their friends and family.

Detective Constable Chris Glover, from the City of London Police’s Fraud Investigation Team, said: “Sadly, criminals are still taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and we’ve seen a high number of illegitimate companies using high pressure sales techniques to flog bogus warranty policies to people over the phone. A lot of these scam calls are targeting the elderly, encouraging them to hand over their bank details when signing up for a non-existent policy which they claim is to cover breakdown or repair work on white goods, such as washing machines and fridges.

“We’re asking anyone that receives a call like this to take a moment to stop and think about whether they really need what is being offered, or whether it could be a scam. Remember, only criminals will try to rush and panic you.”