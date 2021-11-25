The Security & Fire Excellence Awards 2021 returned on Wednesday night as an in-person event at the London Hilton Park Lane, for the first time since 2019. The industry event celebrates the achievements of those working in the UK security and fire safety sectors. NSI approved companies from around the UK were again among the winners and finalists.

Now in its 22nd year, the Awards showcase the contribution and achievements of people, companies, teams and projects. Some 26 NSI approved companies were finalists and six took home the top prizes. By categories:

Champion of Champions; FGH Security Ltd

Security Installer of the Year over £5m Turnover; Total Security Protection Ltd

Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of the Year; Magenta Security Services Ltd

Individual Lockdown Hero of the Year; Bryan Wilkins – Crown House Technologies Ltd

Active/Passive Fire Project of the Year; Plumis and MCFP Ltd with Barrow Road/ Gower Close and Les Gowing House

Cyber Security Initiative of the Year; Universal Security Systems Ltd with London Stock Exchange

Richard Jenkins. NSI Chief Executive, pictured, said: “This year’s celebratory Security & Fire Excellence Awards was another welcome opportunity to connect in person and appreciate the exceptional achievements driving our sector. Our congratulations go to each of this year’s winners and finalists all of whom can be proud of their accomplishments. We were once again delighted to see a strong contingent of NSI approved companies recognised in this year’s cohort for their outstanding commitment, dedication and contribution.”

