A drone was flown by police along the perimeter of the Maracanã Stadium, during the Copa America football tournament. The Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) was used in single and multi-UAS missions to gather data on public safety hazards and aid any emergency response.

The product used by Military Police of Rio de Janeiro State (PMERJ) was the AtlasPRO, with an endurance of 50 minutes of flight time and a range of 10 km. The developers point to its MESH multi-node communication, which allows an operator to command and control a drone network from a unified ground control system (GCS). This the makers add allows the operator to divide missions among several UAS and maintain constant “eyes in the sky” using autonomous hot-swap; so that, once a first drone runs out of battery, a second takes off to replace it above a point of interest. In one documented use of the UAS in a search-and-rescue mission, AtlasPRO facilitated the European search-and-rescue forces in locating a missing person.

Ivan Tolchinsky, Founder and CEO of Atlas said: “Advanced first responders like the PMERJ are increasingly embracing smart technologies such as autonomous UAS to significantly bolster their security capabilities. As the leading provider of tactical and autonomous UAS, we power first responders around the world with high-caliber, cost-effective, end-to-end UAS solutions that provide timely, accurate data and help save both lives and money.”

And Colonel André Batista, Commander of the Choque Special Forces said: “As the force responsible for assuring the security of the residents of Rio and the Copa America tournament, we were determined to use the most advanced technological capabilities available on the market to serve our mission needs. Deploying AtlasPRO helped us guarantee security for the Copa America tournament efficiently and cost-effectively.”

Visit: https://www.atlasdynamics.eu/.

The hosts Brazil won the 2019 Copa América, beating Peru 3-1 on Sunday, July 7, at the Maracana.