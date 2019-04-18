The freephone reporting line Crimestoppers is launching a campaign to raise awareness of doorstep crime and encourage people to pass on any relevant information, anonymously, about bogus callers and cold-calling rogue traders.

Angela Parker, National Manager for Scotland for the charity, says: “We believe that everyone has the right to feel safe wherever they live, especially in their own home. Doorstep criminals often target older people living alone and, recently, a 75-year-old Glasgow man was conned out of handing over £3,500 to bogus workmen for unfinished and unnecessary roof repairs.

“Whilst many legitimate companies use doorstep selling, sadly fraudsters also use this technique. The emotional and financial upset this causes often devastates the victim, so we are encouraging people to speak up and stay safe.

“Everyone has a part to play, so: lock, stop, chain and check and above all, if in doubt, keep them out. The Scotland-wide campaign involves a targeted social media campaign, posters and postcards aimed at householders.

“If you have information about their activities, please let us know. We never take personal details and you will remain 100 per cent anonymous. Always. Call 0800 555 111 or use our anonymous online form. Once you end the call or click ‘send’ online, you’re done. We guarantee that no one will ever know you contacted us. Speak up and help protect your community.”