December print magazine

On desks and online is the December print edition of Professional Security magazine. As ever, we aim to offer something for any private security reader in the British Isles, whatever their specialism or sector – physical, electronic and networked, or cyber. We also aim to be the ones who are ‘in the room’, to bring you the latest news and views.

Hence we report from the annual conference of the Association of Security Consultants (ASC), Consec; and days later the Security Institute annual conference. The Institute heard the first public speech from the Security Industry Authority’s new chair, Heather Baily. At Consec and from Heather Baily giving the latest SIA thinking alike, much of the talk was about the Protect Duty likely to arise from the Manchester Arena Inquiry into the May 2017 suicide terror attack, that would place a legal responsibility on venues and sites – even beaches and parks – to secure people from terrorism.

Staying with terrorism, we report on the criminal justice failings that, grotesquely, meant that the 2019 Fishmongers’ Hall terrorist was already known to the authorities and had been released from prison on licence – as a ‘poster boy’ for rehabilitation of such offenders. And we cover the latest advice on first aid, that promotes the survival of victims of knife attacks before the emergency services are able to arrive at a scene. Something that was vividly shown in the November edition, in our feature on the SIA’s training afternoon at The Cuckoo Club in London’s West End.

We also attended the 3CDSE show at Great Malvern, on the defence side of security; which had its entrances disrupted (pictured) by a demonstration against the arms trade. Once inside, we witnessed a remarkable demonstration – of a drone take-off and landing by thought alone, thanks to some nifty kit that picks up the brain’s signals and that could be on the market in ten years, we were told. That makes December’s edition the second in as many months to feature a protest outside a security exhibition, after the Olympia Expo at the end of September.

Although we did not get to meet Jeremy Bentham – we did see his box, and we were in the room at University College London, when it became the latest member of the Protect-ED safety and welfare accreditation scheme for universities; and naturally we were at the magazine’s own final Security TWENTY event of the year, ST21 at Twickenham.

On the theme of something for everyone, we also have pages on as varied topics as threat recognition, TikTok, and the night-time economy. Plus the regular pages of new products and services, ‘spending the budget’, and magazine MD Roy Cooper’s gossip for manufacturers and distributors.

If you would like to take a look at the print magazine before subscribing, email your address to info@professionalsecurity.co.uk. You can read the magazine and past editions online at the ‘magazine‘ part of the website.