Registration is open today for the 2020 edition of the REPLY Cyber Security Challenge. That’s the online competition, now organised by Reply, for young people and cyber security enthusiasts.

The challenge in 2019 drew 7000 participants from 87 countries. The aim; for teams of varying experience (from two to four players) to compete in a 24-hour marathon, Capture The Flag (CTF) challenge. Their task; the identification of vulnerabilities purposely hidden within software and computer systems.

The competition on Friday, October 9, falls during the European Cyber Security Month (ECSM), the Europe-wide campaign to raise the awareness of citizens, companies and institutions about the major cyber risks.

Developed by the digital commerce services firm Reply’s Cyber Security staff, the challenge is comprised of five gaming categories (Coding, Web, Binary, Crypto and Miscellaneous). Those taking part will have to try to solve, in the shortest time possible, security problems and riddles of increasing difficulty.

Victory will be awarded to the three teams that, by the end, achieve the highest score and present a report showing the strategies they adopted. The final score will be determined by the highest number of hidden flags identified plus a bonus awarded for the quick resolution of the problems.

At the website challenges.reply.com, participants can register for the challenge for free (by registering their team or joining other players in random teams) and to train in “sandbox” mode on the challenges of previous editions.

The Challenge is part of the Reply Challenges program organised by Reply with the aim of promoting digital culture in the field of creativity, cyber security and finance.