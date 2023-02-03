Culture query by SRI – can you help?

Can security be excellent without the right culture? That is the question being posed this year by the consultancy Perpetuity Research, towards their annual SRI (Security Research Initiative) study.

While there is much emphasis on the quality of security being delivered by security departments and providers, can it truly be excellent without first establishing the right attitude to security and the right engagement with security among the wider workforce? Perpetuity is seeking the views of security people on the significance of security culture and factors that impact on culture including recent trends.

You can share your views, anonymously, via their survey. It is open to any type of security professional. The survey takes about ten minutes to complete and the deadline for responses is Friday, March 17.

To begin the survey you can click here –

https://www.surveylegend.com/s/4pj7

All participants are given the opportunity to automatically receive a free copy of the findings once the report is published (in autumn 2023).

About the SRI

Visit https://perpetuityresearch.com/security-research-initiative/. Last year’s study was on the role of security in influencing the budget, and the year before, covid-19 and its implications. Each year SRI covers some issue or debate in cyber or physical security and issues findings that you can freely download.

Background

If getting or keeping the right security culture is of interest, visit the UK official CPNI (Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure) website. They state that ‘developing and sustaining an effective security culture is an essential component of a protective security regime and helps mitigate against a range of threats that could cause physical, reputational or financial damage’. You can read more at https://www.cpni.gov.uk/security-culture.

