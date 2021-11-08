Crookes gains Licensing SAVI

The social club on the outskirts of Sheffield, Crookes, has gained the Licensing Security & Vulnerability Initiative (Licensing SAVI) award. That brings together, for the first time, all the information that licensed premises need to comply with the local police and council licensing.

Crookes, pictured, is best known for its live bands and guest singers and can host up to 500 guests in its main function room. General Manager and Secretary of Crookes Club, Maurice Champeau, is also vice-chair of a local pubwatch. He said: “I was a little cynical when first approached by Licensing SAVI thinking it was just another unnecessary platform with little benefit for our club.

“But I found the structure of the self-assessment allowed me to analyse all our safety and security measures in turn and quickly and easily identify potential omissions in our equipment and procedures. I had never spent time reviewing all our security measures and I am now confident we are doing all we can to ensure the safety of our customers and staff and the overall security of the premises.”

Background

Licensing SAVI was developed at the request of the Home Office by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (Police CPI), the police company which runs schemes such as Secured by Design, to deter and reduce crime. Another aim for Licensing SAVI is to reduce demand on police, NHS Ambulance services and Accident & Emergency departments.

In mid-October, Licensing SAVI was launched to 300 licensed venues across Bradford, Calderdale, Wakefield and Kirklees in West Yorkshire as funded by the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit with the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership. Licensing SAVI covers responsible drinking, drugs misuse, violent behaviour and safeguarding vulnerable customers through to preventing opportunist theft and improving physical security, such as lighting and CCTV.

It also covers drink spiking, which has hit national headlines.

Most measures included in Licensing SAVI can be introduced quickly and at little or no cost, organisers point out. Mark Morgan, Business Manager, Licensing SAVI, said: “I’m excited that we now have several venues in the Sheffield area registered and trying a new means of maximising safety at their venues, with the Crookes Social Club being the first in South Yorkshire to receive our accreditation.

“I’m also delighted with their feedback from an industry perspective which will help shape the future of Licensing SAVI and ensure it remains a current and meaningful product to the hospitality trade.”