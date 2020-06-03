COVID-19 and the implications for security: has anything changed, and why? That is the next research project by Prof Martin Gill’s Security Research Initiative (SRI).

Now in its 16th year, the SRI is supported by the trade associations and industry bodies ADS, ASIS, BSIA and the Security Institute, and sponsored by security suppliers and corporate firms. It seeks to offer independent analysis and debate on topics important to the security world. The research is by Perpetuity Research, Prof Martin Gill’s consultancy.

Each year a piece of research is carried out relevant to the security sector; the aim, understanding key issues and identifying what needs to be done to effect change. Previous projects include the Security Strategy Toolkit, Aspiring to Excellence – which led to Perpetuity’s Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) – and Buyer-Supplier relationships in the security sector.

The research due to start in June 2020, Prof Martin Gill said. Martin, pictured, said: “This year’s project will have a global reach and relevance and will explore the security response to Covid-19, not just at the height of the crisis but in its aftermath, to identify what the lessons are for good security. This will include looking at why security succeeded and failed; what has and will have to change in how security is provided; and what this pandemic has demonstrated about the value of security. The aim is to provide insights that will help the sector reflect and understand how to develop a stronger response to future crises.”

About SRI

Its members include Axis Security, Bidvest Noonan, ICTS, Interr, Interserve, KPMG, M&S, Mitie, OCS, PwC, Securitas, the UK regulator the Security Industry Authority (SIA) and Sodexo. Membership is open to security and corporate bodies in any country – large and small. Those interested in taking part in and/or sponsoring the research, can contact Christine Brooks at [email protected]

Visit https://perpetuityresearch.com/.