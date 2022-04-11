Commonwealth Games Official Military Veteran Provider

RE:ACT will provide 500 trained Games Responders for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, as the event’s Official Military Veteran Provider.

Toby Wicks, RE:ACT Chief Executive, said: “This is a super opportunity for RE:ACT to demonstrate the capability of our outstanding community at a high-profile event. We’re used to operating under pressure in harsh environments, so this is well within our expertise and comes at an exciting time as we’re learning and growing as an organisation.

“We’re always looking to welcome new team members into our organisation, and we’d encourage people to sign-up through our website. This is a serious task and it’s great that our teams will be able to show their strengths in a different context. We’re thrilled to play our part in helping make Birmingham 2022 a great success and I know our Games Responders are excited to be involved.”

Nick Knight is Birmingham 2022 Director of Security. He said: “Being a veteran myself, and understanding the hardships our military personnel endure upon leaving the military, any opportunity to showcase veterans’ skills, mindset and discipline is an opportunity we cannot miss. This partnership with RE:ACT is innovative and groundbreaking as it has never been considered in previous Commonwealth Games.

“Birmingham 2022 have signed up to the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme and have achieved the Bronze award so this initiative demonstrates our commitment to those who have loyally served our country and now seek future opportunities.

“RE:ACT members will receive training and recognised qualifications, enabling them to deploy during the Games to recognised Security Industry standards. The qualifications, and more importantly the operational experience of deploying during the Games, gives them as individuals and as a team, huge legacy employment opportunities, enabling them to make that transition from military to civilian life with greater ease.”

About RE:ACT

Visit re-act.org.uk. It’s a humanitarian response organisation, that during covid has worked on PPE and emergency food distribution, mortuary assistance, and support to critical care staff in NHS hospitals and community testing and mass vaccination centres. Abroad it has deployed teams in Nepal, Indonesia, the Bahamas, Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Ukraine.

OCS were selected for the security services Games contract last summer; and FGH Security is an Official Stewarding Provider.

About the Games

Birmingham 2022 will run across the West Midlands – with sports around the city and as far afield as the NEC (indoor hall, pictured) and Coventry – from Thursday, July 28 to the closing ceremony on Monday, August 8 and will be the largest sporting and cultural event ever in the area, the largest in England since the London 2012 Olympics and the UK’s first hosting of the Commonwealth Games sicne Glasgow in 2014. The Games is expected to welcome over one million spectators.

Birmingham 2022 have signed up to the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme and have achieved the Bronze award. Visit www.birmingham2022.com.