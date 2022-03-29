Coming catastrophe of the Protect Duty

The end of oral evidence to the Manchester Arena Inquiry is another step in the timetable towards a Protect Duty, writes Mark Rowe; a legal responsibility on hundreds of thousands of site and building owners for protecting people against terrorism. It will however, more or less inevitably, lead, however many years down the line, to an equivalent of Grenfell Tower.

At the heart of the great three-volume history of the American Civil War by Shelby Foote is the Battle of Gettysburg, and at the beginning of Gettysburg a pivotal story is about a cavalry general called John Buford. His Union division was the first in the fight against the invading Confederates. Buford is portrayed briefly but vividly in the film Gettysburg (starring Martin Sheen as General Robert E Lee).

According to the film, Buford from his vantage point in a church tower speaks bitterly of how he can see how the battle will unfold. Because the Union Army will not rally to his side in time, the Confederates will seize the high ground behind Gettysburg, the Union troops will attack, and fail, and the Union will lose the war.

And history would have been different, because in fact the higher-ranking General Reynolds turned up in the nick of time, and began the rushing of the Union Army to Gettysburg.

I feel like Buford in that I can see how the Protect Duty will turn out badly, despite the best efforts of those of good will to make it work, just as innumerable security and other people protect customers, visitors, employees daily, without the need for any Protect Duty. Unlike Buford, there is no Reynolds to ride to the rescue.

On a human level, no-one is going to question the Martyn’s Law campaign for a Protect Duty any more than anyone would call for the ripping up of Pelican crossings to make crossing the road more dangerous for schoolchildren, or would argue for more cruelty to animals. On an industry level, some salesmen of products and services can anticipate more sales: of consultancy, risk assessments, products – more pat-downs at doors, more of everything. Except that a truth seldom acknowledged in private security is that sometimes the correct security answer – when a potential customer is looking for something, in the shock of suffering a break-in or other crime – is to tell that customer that they do not need any more security than what they have; or that they need less of some security thing than they think they do.

My latest understanding is that the Home Office is looking to make some announcement about the Duty on the fifth anniversary of the Manchester Arena suicide bomb attack, May 22. If so, this would be only the latest proof that for the Home Office the Duty is purely presentational; about looking good, tough on terrorism as on other crime. My understanding is also that Government ministers continue to arrange to meet the campaigner Figen Murray.

If only ministers would be as willing to meet private security people who actually have the job of protecting places! or the representatives of local government, retail and industry who are lukewarm about any Protect Duty (or want to know what they will do for money to carry it out). But perhaps ministers are.

Except that the Home Office is the institution responsible for the grotesque injustices to the Windrush generation; that cannot keep illegal immigrants from crossing the Channel; that has had to scramble to address violence against women and girls (and the official effort has at least got as far as giving it its own acronym, VAWG). Like so much in modern UK Government, no matter which colour political party is in power, the Duty is not so much about actually delivering protection, but about making those in charge look as if they are doing something. Leaving the actual work as always to security people; and cynically seeking to outsource the responsibility for countering terror away from Government.

For let us consider two developments in terrorism since 2017 (wouldn’t we be able to take the Home Office more seriously on the Protect Duty if it had taken fewer than five years, or isn’t countering terrorism that important?).

First, the Fishmonger’s Hall attack of November 2019 showed that it was relatively unimportant whether a site had this or that piece of security screening equipment at the door, when the terrorist had been convicted of a plot but had been let out on licence well before the end of his prison term, in the mistaken belief that he was reformed; only to murder two people and stab others.

Protect Duty details are still of the vaguest; as the setting of the Fishmonger’s Hall attack was a University of Cambridge charity event, will the Duty require campus security departments to risk-assess every such event by anyone to do with a university? The campus heads of security meeting for the first time in three years at Leeds today for the Aucso conference would very much like to know.

Second, the Christchurch mosque massacre in New Zealand, and early in 2022 the Texas synagogue siege were by foreigners, an Australian and a Briton respectively. Given the random nature of such attacks – the Australian had considered another city in New Zealand, and here we can include other terrorist acts where the terrorists have been known to have carried out online or physical reconnaissance of other targets – in what sense should a venue or other site be held responsible for coming under attack from such previously unknown threats?

The Protect Duty, then, can be seen as a cynical effort by the Home Office (after due ‘consultation‘) to outsource responsibility; or (as so much of its thinking is about presentation) to dim the spotlight on its and its fellow central government departments’ own shortcomings; the radicalising in prisons, the lack of a regime to monitor a relative few convicted terrorists, as spelled out by Ian Acheson (‘a catastrophic system failure‘), and featured in the December print edition of Professional Security magazine.

If all the talk is of responsibility, what if anything happened to all those in prisons, probation and the police who for years either did not pick up, or did not act on the intelligence, that the Fishmonger’s Hall attacker was, far from a reformed character fit to travel to a flagship charity event in London, someone who planned to kill? Any consequences to anyone in the public services; or as so often are those prison, probation and police officers serenely carrying on in their careers, to promotions and pensions?

These are the people about to tell private security how to do its job?