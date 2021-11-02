Cloud-based office software for the field

Industrial doors company Complete Shutter Services reports that it has doubled its business and boosted productivity since usng field service management software. BigChange cloud-based office software synchronises with rugged tablets as used by field operatives to provide real-time 24-7 visibility of jobs.

Paul Quealey, MD of Complete Shutter Services says: “We’re in an increasingly competitive market and it is crucial to keep ahead. Our clients are also now much more demanding when it comes to reporting on jobs – they expect accurate and real-time reports. BigChange allows us to do just that and the platform is so easily adaptable that we know we’ll be able to meet any client need.”

According to Quealey, the biggest impact of the software has been in quality of service. The software guides staff through procedures on site so everything is done correctly with consistent and complete reporting every time; backed up with time recorded before and after photographs. “We’ve possibly increased the quality of our services by 70 per cent with BigChange. That’s key to retaining and growing our business and the way we have deployed BigChange gives us a key competitive advantage.”

Complete Shutter Services was one of the first adopters of BigChange, a platform that brings together customer relationship management (CRM), job scheduling, live tracking, field resource management, and financial management. Jobs are automatically allocated based on real-time engineer availability, skills, live location and parts stock. This is minimising customer wait time.

Quealey says: “BigChange has delivered huge cost savings and we’ve increased productivity in the office by at least 20 per cent and we’ve made similar gains in terms of the number of jobs completed daily. It’s also made business expansion very easy. New engineers can literally be up and running in minutes using the very easy mobile app. And when we opened a new office in Harlow, we just connected online to access the cloud-based software giving all the IT we needed, instantly.”

Field engineers use the platform to complete their time sheets and vehicle checks, before accessing job information. Linked to vehicle trackers, the software provides navigation with live traffic to see that the best route is taken. Customers receive ETA updates by text and email. On arrival, engineers can create estimates and the app guides them step by step through health and safety and job-specific workflows. On completion, the system generates job-cards that are automatically shared via a customer’s booking portal or via email.

Quealey adds: “Invoices can be raised immediately on job completion and since the system allows us to provide such good proof-of-service, disputes are very much a thing of the past. For management, BigChange really does bring peace of mind. We’ve got access through a BigChange management smartphone app that gives us complete round-the clock visibility of everything going on. It means we are always in control and able to provide the high levels of service whatever the operational challenges,”

About the firm

Set up 35 years with headquarters and factory in Rotherham and a factory in Harlow, Essex, Complete Shutter Services designs, makes, installs and services door systems for clients including BP, Shell, Jewson, Homebase, Marks and Spencer and The Co-Op.