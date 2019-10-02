Cloud-based CCTV business

CCTV Monitoring, a construction site CCTV installation and monitoring business, has rolled out a mobile workforce system as part of a cloud-based business system from Leeds-based BigChange. CCTV Monitoring engineers work with tablets running an app called JobWatch, and are tracked and connected in real-time to the central system giving management 24/7 visibility of field operations.

CCTV Monitoring engineers can be deployed nationwide to provide a CCTV service from site assessment to installation, monitoring and servicing. The company also operates a 24 hour monitoring station to cover building sites across the UK for industry names including Kier, Balfour Beatty, Morgan-Sindall, Galliford Try, Willmott Dixon and Skanska.

BigChange’s product handles the business process; from logging incoming service requests on CRM software, to work scheduling and job allocation, through to routing and tracking to live job reporting, invoicing and management reporting.

Stuart Capstick, Managing Director of CCTV Monitoring says: “We knew straight away that BigChange provided a tremendous opportunity to improve the way we worked. The potential became very clear when we installed some large screens in the office and we could all immediately see our entire operations in real time and see the exact status of each job. BigChange really has revolutionised our business and it helps that it is very intuitive, very easy to use; it’s just ‘out there.”

The Huddersfield-based CCTV firm has an overview of engineers’ location, status and capability. Linked to GPS trackers on their vans, engineers use their tablets for navigation, job sheets, timesheets, parts ordering and vehicle safety inspections. The devices can also be used for capturing time and location stamped photographs; providing evidence from site should customer queries arise.

Capstick adds: “With BigChange we can get the right people to the right job quickly and efficiently; we’ve seen a very significant increase in productivity since implementing BigChange. Our profitability per job is now typically 30 percent greater than before. That profit is being ploughed back into the business to invest in new equipment and support our expansion plans nationally and into new markets.”

About CCTV Monitoring

Founded 2005, the firm was formed to combat opportunistic and professional theft from construction sites by using CCTV alternatives to manned guards. After consolidation last year, CCTV Monitoring is looking at expansion not only in the construction sector but also into new markets and new areas of service such as access control and fire prevention.