e-BikePort offer sustainable charging stations for electric-assisted bicycles and scooters. As city workers are encouraged to travel by public transport or bicycles, e-BikePorts provide a way to re-charge light electric-assisted vehicles, as well as other electronic equipment, such as mobile phones and tablets. Secure lockers are available to temporarily store helmets and clothes, while internet access is provided by an integrated Wi-Fi kiosk.

Powered by solar panels and not requiring any civil engineering work, the e-BikePorts can be installed in virtually any location, whether campuses, shopping centres, office complexes and campsites, besides city centres. Three vandal-resistant Wisenet XNF-8010RVM fisheye cameras are integrated into each e-BikePort, one in the middle of the station to give 360-degree images. The two other cameras are on the side of the stations to provide 180-degree panoramic fields of view.

The high definition 4 megapixel cameras are powered by the e-BikePort’s solar panels by day and by battery at night, as is the installed Wisenet QRN-410S network video recorder (NVR). The recorder supports H.265, H.264 and MJPEG compression, as well as WiseStream II, a complementary compression technology by Hanwha Techwin which helps control room operators to view live or recorded images over a 4G network.

Philippe Faye is the creator of the e-BikePort concept and a director of the company which makes the stations in France. He says: “The video surveillance system is playing a very important role in helping create a safe environment for station users and for protecting their personal belongings. We evaluated cameras and recording equipment from a number of manufacturers before choosing Hanwha Techwin as our partners. It proved to be an easy decision for us in that in addition to the ease of installation, high performance and reputation for reliability of the Wisenet products, we were also impressed with the technical advice and support we received from the locally based Hanwha Techwin team.“

The first e-BikePort has been installed on the banks of the Vienna River within the city of Limoges in south-west France.

