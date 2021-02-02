CISO study

The role of the CISO has hugely expanded in scope and responsibilities, according to BT Security which has brought out a global survey of over 7000 business people and consumers from across the world.

Most, 76 per cent of business executives rate their organisation’s IT strategy as excellent or good at protecting against cybersecurity threats. Yet in spite of this, the research with Davies Hickman Partners also found that this might be misplaced confidence which is leading to complacency, as 84pc of executives also saying that their organisation had suffered from data loss or a security incident in the last two years. Fewer than half of respondents said they had definitely received training on data security, while only one in three were fully aware of the policies and procedures they should take to protect the security of their organisation’s data. Near half, 45pc of employees said they’d suffered a security incident at work and not reported it, and 15pc said they had given their work log-in and password to others in the organisation.

The research found that nearly two thirds of consumers would recommend an organisation that makes a big effort to keep their data safe, and a similar number said that security is more important than convenience when choosing who to buy from. Only 16pc of consumers strongly trust large organisations to protect their personal data.

BT suggests that the role of the CISO is at once more critical and more multifaceted than ever. Their job is no longer just to protect against threats and manage risk; they are now expected to play a crucial role in managing brand perception, employee engagement and the strategic adoption of new technologies. In spite of this, the research found that less than half of executives and employees could put a name to their chief information security officer (or equivalent), with a similar ratio of respondents saying that their CISO doesn’t actively communicate with the rest of the organisation.

Kevin Brown, Managing Director of BT Security, said: “This report provides a number of clear examples of how CISOs are expected to provide leadership across an ever-growing number of areas. The huge increase in the pace of digital transformation during 2020 has not only further erased the traditional parameters of the role, but also intensified the scale and complexity of threats to protect against. As a result, CISOs must ensure that they have the visibility that not only makes them the first port of call for security incidents, but also ensures they’re placed at the heart of strategic decision making and planning.”

For the full report visit: https://www.globalservices.bt.com/en/insights/whitepapers/cisos-under-the-spotlight.