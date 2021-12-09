Case study: security at the G7 Leaders’ Summit

Following a competitive tender process, Atalian Servest was awarded the contract to provide security for the G7 Summit; and global climate change conference, COP26.

Held in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, on June 11 to 13, the Summit saw world leaders and members of the Royal Family attend events at numerous venues, including the Eden Project and two hotels, with many guests arriving via Newquay Airport.

Scope of works

Atalian Servest deployed a total of 748 security officers across all venues, with around 100 more colleagues working behind the scenes. There was also a significant dedicated contingency force of a further 120 officers. Roles included venue commanders, deputy managers, supervisors, scanning and searching officers, static guarding, patrol officers, CCTV operators and rapid reaction officers.

The personnel teams were backed up with the latest security systems and technology, including:

– 18 baggage X-ray machines

– 18 Archway metal detectors

– 3 Evolv Edge machines

– 246 perimeter intrusion detection (PID) systems

– two mobile control vehicles

– 24 CCTV towers with thermal imaging.

This combination of expertise and technology enabled Atalian Servest to deploy a full suite of security services at the G7 Summit.

Static guarding: Security officers were stationed along all public access routes and outer security perimeter zones, their key responsibilities being to detect any suspicious and potential unauthorised protestor activity. The team was also briefed on how to engage with members of the public, ensuring the safety and comfort of local residents.

Stop and search: This involved the deployment of highly sophisticated Evolv Edge machines, the first purpose-built system to screen people for mass casualty threats, with the ability to scan 600 to 800 people an hour. Officers carried out Home Office accreditation, screening checks and bag searches on all delegates before directing them to dedicated, COVID-19-secure transport to the main venues.

CCTV and remote monitoring: If one of the PID systems was triggered, an instant alarm notification was generated with video footage and location details, allowing rapid response teams and officers to react immediately. Two mobile rapid response vehicles to monitor cameras, supported by operators in a dedicated off-site control room, were also deployed.

Overcoming challenges

As well as the obvious challenges presented by covid, Atalian Servest had to overcome several other logistical and practical hurdles. The event’s remote location posed a unique set of issues in terms of recruitment, accommodation and transport.

To aid with recruitment challenges, Atalian Servest worked closely with local supply chain partners, with a specialist logistics manager having been appointed to oversee the creation of two stand-alone accommodation villages at Trink Farm (380 capacity) and Falmouth Rugby Club (80).

Stakeholders, including residents, were engaged prior to the build phase to ensure a full understanding of what work was being done and why, and to minimise disruption to local communities.

Training was another challenge, with intensive sessions needing to be delivered to a total of 748 security officers. A pre-event training package was issued before the Summit, which was followed up with in-person, onsite training sessions. Using a smartphone or computer, officers were able to complete mandatory e-learning modules on Atalian Servest’s Learner Experience Platform, Opportunity.

Training covered a wide range of subjects, including:

– Recording and escalation of incident reports

– Action Counter Terrorism (ACT)

– Trespasser removal techniques

– Equality and diversity

– Supplier sustainability

– Suspicious packages

– Edge detection machines and handheld metal detectors

– Badge scanning app

Positive outcome

In spite of the Summit being subject to widespread protests over the course of the three days led by umbrella group Resist G7 Coalition, arrests were minimal and no major security breaches were recorded. Such was the level of security service provided, Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally thanked the Atalian Servest team.