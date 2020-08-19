Anita Dorfman House is a new 64-bed care home recently erected at the Sandringham care and community hub in Stanmore, by Jewish Care, the provider of health and social care services for the Jewish community in the UK. Phase one of the project has seen the Northern Ireland-based mechanical and electrical (MEPH) contractor Harvey Group, award a contract to south London-based system integrator WLS, to install a Paxton Net2 access control and door entry. The aim; that the care home has control over to who is able to enter the accommodation block or gain access to its sensitive areas.

Paxton proximity card readers and door entry panels have been installed at the new care home’s five entrances which, with 55 door entry handsets deployed around the building, allow reception and security staff to monitor all access control events. They are able to do so via the Net2 software, run on a desktop PC.

WLS has also installed over 60 high definition 4-megapixel network dome cameras by Dahua in and around the building, to help detect intruders, as well as visually verify access control activity. Automated barriers will shortly be installed at the site’s entrance. Linked to the CCTV and triggered by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) analytics, the barriers help care home management control vehicle access to the site.

With over 70 centres and services serving 10,000 people every week, the Golders Green-based care provider serves the Jewish community in London and the South East. “We go to great lengths to ensure our clients feel safe and this is particularly important as many of them have disabilities, mental health needs or live with dementia,” said Lindsay Long, Facilities Manager.

“Investing in the latest generation of access control, door entry and CCTV solutions was therefore considered to be an essential requirement and we have been delighted with how Harvey Group, WLS and the various manufacturers involved in the project, have worked closely together to ensure a smooth implementation of the access control, door entry and CCTV systems.

“The combined solution is enabling us to deter and stop any unwanted visitors from entering the building, as well as track and record people as they move around the building, without causing any inconvenience or disruption to colleagues, clients and genuine visitors.”

A second phase, due to be completed by the end of 2020, will see WLS expand the security systems to cover the care home’s new independent living and communal areas. As during phase one, WLS has also been tasked to install a TRIAX satellite TV system, to offer British and Israeli TV.

About WLS Ltd

Set up in 1983 and previously known as West London Security, WLS offers integrated access control, video surveillance, fire and intruder detection, electric gates and IRS. The firm’s installations range from the replacement of a fire alarm at an Private Member’s Club in Mayfair, to the installation of HD video surveillance systems at the London Olympic Stadium and within the National Archives building in Kew, west London. Visit www.wls.ltd.