C-Tec CAST fire alarm roll-out

Centurion Fire & Security Ltd, a commercial security and fire system provider, has been selected as one of the first companies to take the C-Tec CAST fire alarm. Designed to pre-empt changes in industry standards, it’s an addressable ‘distributed intelligence’ alarm.

Centurion will begin to roll-out the product across its UK-wide fire projects, providing user feedback to the Lancashire-based manufacturer. The company has also signed a deal with another Lancashire-based manufacturer; Texecom alarm systems.

David Armstrong, founder of Centurion, said: “We have worked with C-Tec for many years, and their technology is second to none. So, we are delighted to have been chosen as a partner for the world-leading CAST technology, which we feel will revolutionise the way that our fire services can respond to incidents. The fact that C-Tec and Texecom are both British manufacturers is also a major factor for us. We are partnering with companies which support the British economy and jobs, alongside positioning the UK as a leader within the global security market.”

Huddersfield-based Centurion reports that it has gained a number of major contracts, which will contribute to 2020 being the most profitable 12-month period in its 45-year history.

Newly-completed projects include a £1.5m CCTV contract for a hazardous environment within the nuclear industry, plus a £90,000 fire alarm system for Jaguar Land Rover in Huddersfield and a £120,000 fire alarm project for retailer Morrisons’ refrigeration centre in Wakefield. A 50-strong team is undertaking a number of UK-wide schemes, including a £80,000 fire alarm project for Reading FC training ground. It is also installing a £50,000 fire detection and aspiration system for a new Maserati showroom in Solihull, West Midlands.

With further various projects for national brands in the pipeline, Centurion has appointed three new apprentices. At the end of their apprenticeships, they will be trained in all four security disciplines.

David Armstrong added: “After more than 45 years of consolidating our reputation for quality and customer service, we have become recognised as one of the UK’s most renowned security and fire system suppliers. Much of our success has derived from the fact that our team are engineering-focused, with 90% of our staff having an engineering background. In fact, 30pc of our current workforce started their careers as apprentices with us, and we are delighted that our three new recruits are joining us at such a pivotal time in our business.”

Centurion runs regular CPD workshops for the fire, CCTV, intruder and access disciplines, which are provided free to consulting partners.